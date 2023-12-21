Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kanabec County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Kanabec County, Minnesota today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Kanabec County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ogilvie High School at Fond Du Lac Ojibwe School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Sebeka, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
