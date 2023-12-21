On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Kirill Kaprizov going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Kaprizov stats and insights

  • Kaprizov has scored in nine of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has scored one goal on six shots.
  • He has five goals on the power play, and also eight assists.
  • He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.0 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Kaprizov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Bruins 2 2 0 25:03 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 20:58 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:07 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:38 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:53 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:41 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 2 1 1 21:37 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:22 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 2 1 1 17:35 Away W 6-1

Wild vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

