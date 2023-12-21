Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kittson County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Kittson County, Minnesota today, we've got you covered here.
Kittson County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo High School at Northern Freeze CO OP
- Game Time: 4:40 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Karlstad, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kittson County Central at Stephen-Argyle Central Schools
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Stephen, MN
- Conference: Seven Star
- How to Stream: Watch Here
