How to Watch Minnesota vs. Ball State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Williams Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Minnesota vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: B1G+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Minnesota Stats Insights
- The Golden Gophers are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- Minnesota is 7-1 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Gophers sit at 79th.
- The 80.5 points per game the Golden Gophers score are 14.0 more points than the Cardinals give up (66.5).
- Minnesota has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 66.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Minnesota scored 62.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.3 fewer points than it averaged when playing on the road (63.5).
- The Golden Gophers ceded 68.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.1 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Minnesota drained 0.6 fewer threes per game (5.8) than in away games (6.4). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to away from home (31.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Minnesota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Nebraska
|W 76-65
|Williams Arena
|12/9/2023
|FGCU
|W 77-57
|Williams Arena
|12/12/2023
|IUPUI
|W 101-65
|Williams Arena
|12/21/2023
|Ball State
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/29/2023
|Maine
|-
|Williams Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.