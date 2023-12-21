The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) will meet the Ball State Cardinals (7-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.

Minnesota vs. Ball State Game Information

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Dawson Garcia: 18.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Elijah Hawkins: 8.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Pharrel Payne: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Mike Mitchell Jr.: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Braeden Carrington: 6.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Ball State Players to Watch

  • Basheer Jihad: 18.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jalin Anderson: 14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mickey Pearson Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Trent Middleton: 6.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Davion Bailey: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Minnesota vs. Ball State Stat Comparison

Minnesota Rank Minnesota AVG Ball State AVG Ball State Rank
108th 78.7 Points Scored 75.8 153rd
115th 68.3 Points Allowed 64.2 47th
123rd 34.7 Rebounds 33.3 179th
189th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 9.4 162nd
186th 7.4 3pt Made 6.9 230th
12th 18.1 Assists 11.9 273rd
307th 13.8 Turnovers 12.1 201st

