The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3) are heavily favored (-11.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Ball State Cardinals (8-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Williams Arena. The contest airs on B1G+. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5 points.

Minnesota vs. Ball State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: B1G+

Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Williams Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Minnesota -11.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 141.5 points five times.

Minnesota has an average total of 147.5 in its outings this year, six more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Golden Gophers' ATS record is 9-2-0 this season.

Minnesota has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.

The Golden Gophers are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -900 or more on the moneyline.

Minnesota has a 90% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota vs. Ball State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Minnesota 5 45.5% 80.5 156.6 67 133.5 144 Ball State 3 37.5% 76.1 156.6 66.5 133.5 143.3

Additional Minnesota Insights & Trends

The 80.5 points per game the Golden Gophers average are 14 more points than the Cardinals allow (66.5).

Minnesota has a 9-1 record against the spread and an 8-2 record overall when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Minnesota vs. Ball State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Minnesota 9-2-0 6-0 5-6-0 Ball State 6-2-0 0-0 3-5-0

Minnesota vs. Ball State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Minnesota Ball State 6-11 Home Record 12-2 1-9 Away Record 6-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

