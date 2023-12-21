If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Mower County, Minnesota, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mower County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grand Meadow High School at Lanesboro High School