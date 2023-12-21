49ers, Ravens, Week 16 NFL Power Rankings
Which team sits on top as we head into Week 16 of the NFL schedule? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.
NFL Power Rankings
1. 49ers
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +240
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: W 45-29 vs Cardinals
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: Ravens
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, December 25
- TV Channel: ABC
2. Ravens
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +550
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: W 23-7 vs Jaguars
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: @ 49ers
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, December 25
- TV Channel: ABC
3. Cowboys
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: L 31-10 vs Bills
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: @ Dolphins
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 24
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
4. Bills
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: W 31-10 vs Cowboys
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: @ Chargers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: Peacock
5. Dolphins
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +750
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: W 30-0 vs Jets
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: Cowboys
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 24
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
6. Browns
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: W 20-17 vs Bears
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: @ Texans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
7. Lions
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1800
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: W 42-17 vs Broncos
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: @ Vikings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
8. Chiefs
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +650
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: W 27-17 vs Patriots
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: Raiders
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25
- TV Channel: CBS
9. Rams
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: W 28-20 vs Commanders
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: Saints
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch this game on Fubo)
10. Bengals
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: W 27-24 vs Vikings
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: @ Steelers
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo)
11. Jaguars
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2800
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: L 23-7 vs Ravens
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: @ Buccaneers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 24
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
12. Vikings
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: L 27-24 vs Bengals
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: Lions
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
13. Eagles
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +650
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: L 20-17 vs Seahawks
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: Giants
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Monday, December 25
- TV Channel: FOX
14. Buccaneers
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: W 34-20 vs Packers
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: Jaguars
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 24
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
15. Colts
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: W 30-13 vs Steelers
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: @ Falcons
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
16. Saints
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: W 24-6 vs Giants
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: @ Rams
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch this game on Fubo)
17. Texans
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: W 19-16 vs Titans
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: Browns
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
18. Seahawks
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: W 20-17 vs Eagles
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: @ Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
19. Broncos
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: L 42-17 vs Lions
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: Patriots
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Sunday, December 24
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
20. Raiders
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: W 63-21 vs Chargers
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: @ Chiefs
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25
- TV Channel: CBS
21. Packers
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: L 34-20 vs Buccaneers
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: @ Panthers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
22. Steelers
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +35000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: L 30-13 vs Colts
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: Bengals
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo)
23. Bears
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +125000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: L 20-17 vs Browns
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 24
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
24. Chargers
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: L 63-21 vs Raiders
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: Bills
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: Peacock
25. Titans
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: L 19-16 vs Texans
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: Seahawks
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
26. Falcons
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: L 9-7 vs Panthers
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: Colts
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
27. Cardinals
- Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: L 45-29 vs 49ers
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: @ Bears
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 24
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
28. Jets
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: L 30-0 vs Dolphins
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: Commanders
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
29. Giants
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: L 24-6 vs Saints
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: @ Eagles
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Monday, December 25
- TV Channel: FOX
30. Patriots
- Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: L 27-17 vs Chiefs
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: @ Broncos
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Sunday, December 24
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
31. Commanders
- Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: L 28-20 vs Rams
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: @ Jets
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
32. Panthers
- Current Record: 2-12 | Projected Record: 2-15
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: W 9-7 vs Falcons
Next Game
- Week 16 Opponent: Packers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
