Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Redwood County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Redwood County, Minnesota and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Redwood County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madelia High School at Cedar Mountain Schools
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Morgan, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
