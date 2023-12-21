Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roseau County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Roseau County, Minnesota? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Roseau County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sacred Heart School at Greenbush-Middle River High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Greenbush, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Greenbush-Middle River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Greenbush, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln Senior High School at Warroad High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Warroad, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
