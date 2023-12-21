Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stearns County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Stearns County, Minnesota today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stearns County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sartell High School at Buffalo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Buffalo, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.