The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: BSN, SportsNet LA, NBA TV

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns posts 21.8 points, 3.1 assists and 9.1 boards per contest.

Anthony Edwards puts up 25.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Rudy Gobert averages 13.4 points, 1.1 assists and 12.1 rebounds per game.

Mike Conley averages 10.8 points, 3 boards and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the field and 41.1% from downtown with 2.2 made treys per game.

Naz Reid posts 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.3% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis provides 23 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Lakers.

LeBron James is averaging 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest. He's making 54.6% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

D'Angelo Russell is putting up 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He is draining 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.

Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 14 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while putting up 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Christian Wood is putting up 7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He is draining 44.3% of his shots from the field.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Lakers 112.3 Points Avg. 113.1 105.3 Points Allowed Avg. 112 48% Field Goal % 48.4% 36.6% Three Point % 34.3%

