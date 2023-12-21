Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Todd County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Todd County, Minnesota has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Todd County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pine River Backus High School at Staples Motley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Staples, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Staples Motley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Staples, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.