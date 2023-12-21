We have high school basketball competition in Wadena County, Minnesota today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wadena County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Aitkin High School at Wadena Deer Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21

7:30 PM CT on December 21 Location: Wadena, MN

Wadena, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Swanville High School at Verndale High School