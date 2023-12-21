The Minnesota Wild (13-13-4) carry a four-game home win streak into a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens (14-13-4), who have won three in a row on the road, on Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+.

Over the past 10 games, the Wild are 7-3-0 while totaling 31 total goals (five power-play goals on 24 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 20.8%). They have given up 20 goals.

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we expect to take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Wild vs. Canadiens Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Wild 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-210)

Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Wild (-1.5)

Wild vs Canadiens Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have finished 4-4-8 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 13-13-4.

In the eight games Minnesota has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 1-5-2 record (good for four points).

Looking at the four times this season the Wild ended a game with just one goal, they have a 1-2-1 record, good for three points.

Minnesota has taken five points from the six games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-3-1 record).

The Wild are 10-7-2 in the 19 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 22 points).

In the 10 games when Minnesota has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 10 points after finishing 5-5-0.

In the 15 games when it outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 8-5-2 (18 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 5-8-2 to record 12 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 20th 3 Goals Scored 2.71 27th 18th 3.2 Goals Allowed 3.32 22nd 18th 30.3 Shots 29.5 25th 16th 30.9 Shots Allowed 34.3 29th 23rd 17.17% Power Play % 18.02% 22nd 31st 72.22% Penalty Kill % 73.15% 28th

Wild vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

