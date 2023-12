Big Ten squads are on Friday's college basketball schedule for 11 games, including the Belmont Bruins playing the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Ten Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Belmont Bruins at Ohio State Buckeyes 1:00 PM ET, Friday, December 22 B1G+ Florida A&M Rattlers at Michigan Wolverines 1:00 PM ET, Friday, December 22 - Bowling Green Falcons at Indiana Hoosiers 6:00 PM ET, Friday, December 22 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Bowling Green Falcons at Indiana Hoosiers 6:00 PM ET, Friday, December 22 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Bowling Green Falcons at Indiana Hoosiers 6:00 PM ET, Friday, December 22 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Bowling Green Falcons at Indiana Hoosiers 6:00 PM ET, Friday, December 22 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Bowling Green Falcons at Indiana Hoosiers 6:00 PM ET, Friday, December 22 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Bowling Green Falcons at Indiana Hoosiers 6:00 PM ET, Friday, December 22 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Bowling Green Falcons at Indiana Hoosiers 6:00 PM ET, Friday, December 22 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Bowling Green Falcons at Indiana Hoosiers 6:00 PM ET, Friday, December 22 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Bowling Green Falcons at Indiana Hoosiers 6:00 PM ET, Friday, December 22 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow Big Ten games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!