Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Otter Tail County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Otter Tail County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

New York Mills High School at Sebeka High School