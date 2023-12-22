If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Waseca County, Minnesota today, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Waseca County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School at Waseca High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
  • Location: Waseca, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

