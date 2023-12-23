The Arizona Wildcats (9-1) hope to continue an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: FOX

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline BetMGM Arizona (-6.5) 161.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona (-6.5) 161.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Arizona has put together a 9-1-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Wildcats' 10 games have gone over the point total.

Florida Atlantic has compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this season, six out of the Owls' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Arizona is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (second-best in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (best).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have experienced the -biggest change this season, improving from +2000 at the start to +1000.

Arizona's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 The Owls' national championship odds are the same now (+5000) compared to the start of the season (+5000).

Based on its moneyline odds, Florida Atlantic has a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

