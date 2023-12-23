For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jacob Middleton a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Middleton stats and insights

Middleton has scored in five of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Bruins this season in one game (two shots).

Middleton has zero points on the power play.

Middleton averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 82 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Middleton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 26:56 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 26:43 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 23:49 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 27:15 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 26:02 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 26:30 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:24 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:18 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:49 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.