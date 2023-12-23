What are Minnesota's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How Minnesota ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 1-1 NR NR 163

Minnesota's best wins

In its signature win of the season on December 6, Minnesota defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a top 50 team (No. 32) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 76-65. That signature win versus Nebraska included a team-best 15 points from Joshua Ola-Joseph. Braeden Carrington, with 13 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

80-63 at home over Ball State (No. 199/RPI) on December 21

67-53 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 243/RPI) on November 18

86-67 at home over UAPB (No. 256/RPI) on November 21

97-64 at home over New Orleans (No. 276/RPI) on November 30

77-57 at home over FGCU (No. 284/RPI) on December 9

Minnesota's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Golden Gophers are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

Based on the RPI, the Golden Gophers have eight wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Minnesota faces the 316th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Golden Gophers' 18 remaining games this year, nine are against teams with worse records, and 18 are against teams with records above .500.

Glancing at Minnesota's upcoming schedule, it has three games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Minnesota's next game

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Maine Black Bears

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Maine Black Bears Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: Peacock

