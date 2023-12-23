For bracketology analysis on Minnesota and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Minnesota ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 1-0 36 NR 60

Minnesota's best wins

Minnesota's signature victory of the season came against the Stony Brook Seawolves, a top 100 team (No. 53), according to the RPI. Minnesota captured the 67-54 home win on November 26. The leading scorer against Stony Brook was Mara Braun, who tallied 33 points with four rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

94-88 at home over Drake (No. 75/RPI) on December 2

60-58 at home over Purdue (No. 85/RPI) on December 10

74-43 at home over Norfolk State (No. 95/RPI) on November 29

96-64 at home over Grambling (No. 108/RPI) on December 13

76-57 on the road over Kentucky (No. 112/RPI) on December 6

Minnesota's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Golden Gophers are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

According to the RPI, Minnesota has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the country.

The Golden Gophers have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Minnesota has the 237th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Golden Gophers have 17 games remaining this season, including 15 versus teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records over .500.

Minnesota has 17 games left on the schedule, with four games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Minnesota's next game

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV Channel: BTN

