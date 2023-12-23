For bracketology insights on St. Thomas and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How St. Thomas ranks

Record Summit Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 137

St. Thomas' best wins

As far as its signature win this season, St. Thomas took down the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons on the road on December 9. The final score was 64-59. That signature victory against Purdue Fort Wayne featured a team-high 16 points from Amber Scalia. Jo Langbehn, with 13 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

74-60 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 197/RPI) on November 21

67-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 293/RPI) on December 7

70-62 at home over Utah Valley (No. 310/RPI) on November 18

St. Thomas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

The Tommies have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

St. Thomas has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, St. Thomas has drawn the 94th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Tommies have 18 games left on the schedule, with eight contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

St. Thomas has 18 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

St. Thomas' next game

Matchup: Saint Thomas Tommies vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Saint Thomas Tommies vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

