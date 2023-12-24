Will Jordan Addison cash his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Minnesota Vikings play the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will Jordan Addison score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Addison has chipped in with 62 receptions for 824 yards and nine TDs this campaign. He has been targeted 91 times.

Addison has reeled in a TD pass in seven of 14 games this year, with more than one score in two of those games.

Jordan Addison Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 4 61 1 Week 2 @Eagles 5 3 72 1 Week 3 Chargers 8 6 52 0 Week 4 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 6 64 1 Week 6 @Bears 5 3 28 1 Week 7 49ers 10 7 123 2 Week 8 @Packers 8 7 82 1 Week 9 @Falcons 7 5 52 0 Week 10 Saints 7 4 69 0 Week 11 @Broncos 6 3 44 0 Week 12 Bears 10 6 39 0 Week 14 @Raiders 3 2 27 0 Week 15 @Bengals 6 6 111 2

