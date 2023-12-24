The Detroit Lions (10-4) square off against a fellow NFC North foe when they visit the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Vikings Insights

The Vikings put up 20.7 points per game, comparable to the 23.6 the Lions give up.

The Vikings collect 347.4 yards per game, 26.5 more yards than the 320.9 the Lions allow.

This year Minnesota piles up 98.6 rushing yards per game, 2.7 more yards than Detroit allows (95.9).

The Vikings have turned the ball over 26 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Lions have forced (15).

Vikings Home Performance

At home, the Vikings score fewer points (20 per game) than overall (20.7). They also concede more (20.5 per game) than overall (19.2).

The Vikings pick up more yards at home (375.8 per game) than they do overall (347.4), but they also allow more (328.7 per game) than overall (316).

Minnesota accumulates more passing yards at home (290.3 per game) than it does overall (248.8), but it also gives up more (259 per game) than overall (224).

The Vikings accumulate fewer rushing yards at home (85.5 per game) than they do overall (98.6), but they also concede fewer at home (69.7 per game) than overall (92).

At home the Vikings convert more third downs (40.5%) than overall (40.3%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (44%) than overall (40.6%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/27/2023 Chicago L 12-10 ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Las Vegas W 3-0 FOX 12/16/2023 at Cincinnati L 27-24 NFL Network 12/24/2023 Detroit - FOX 12/31/2023 Green Bay - NBC 1/7/2024 at Detroit - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.