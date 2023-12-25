Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, in a battle between two of the brightest offensive stars in football.

Most of the key contributors for the 49ers and the Ravens will have player props on the table for this contest.

Christian McCaffrey Touchdown Odds

McCaffrey Odds to Score First TD: +340

McCaffrey Odds to Score Anytime TD: +140

Gus Edwards Touchdown Odds

Edwards Odds to Score First TD: +900

Edwards Odds to Score Anytime TD: +380

More 49ers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandon Aiyuk - - 62.5 (-113) George Kittle - - 48.5 (-113) Christian McCaffrey - 83.5 (-113) 30.5 (-113) Brock Purdy 252.5 (-113) - - Deebo Samuel - 12.5 (-113) 61.5 (-113)

More Ravens Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Odell Beckham Jr. - - 38.5 (-113) Lamar Jackson 215.5 (-113) 55.5 (-113) - Gus Edwards - 41.5 (-113) - Isaiah Likely - - 38.5 (-113) Rashod Bateman - - 26.5 (-113) Zay Flowers - - 44.5 (-113)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.