Going into their game against the New York Giants (5-9), the Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) will be keeping their eye on seven players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 4:30 PM on Monday, December 25 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles played the Seattle Seahawks in their last outing, falling 20-17.

The Giants' last outing ended in a 24-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Nicholas Morrow LB Abdomen Questionable Darius Slay CB Knee Out Zach Cunningham LB Knee Out Avonte Maddox CB Pectoral Full Participation In Practice DeVonta Smith WR Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Landon Dickerson OG Thumb Out Cameron Jurgens OL Pectoral Full Participation In Practice

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Matt Breida RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Gary Brightwell RB Hamstring Questionable Matt Peart OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice A'Shawn Robinson DL Back Questionable Dexter Lawrence DL Hamstring Questionable Rakeem Nunez-Roches DL Knee Out Xavier McKinney S Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Darren Waller TE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Lawrence Cager TE Groin Questionable Carter Coughlin LB Neck Limited Participation In Practice Evan Neal OT Ankle Out Jamie Gillan P Groin Limited Participation In Practice Justin Pugh OL Calf Full Participation In Practice

Eagles vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Info: FOX

Eagles Season Insights

The Eagles rank ninth in total offense (356.1 yards per game) and 21st in total defense (349.9 yards allowed per game) this season.

Offensively, the Eagles rank seventh in the NFL with 25.6 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 26th in points allowed (349.9 points allowed per contest).

The Eagles are totaling 227.8 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 16th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 27th, surrendering 255.4 passing yards per contest.

Philadelphia is compiling 128.3 rushing yards per game on offense (ninth in the NFL), and ranks eighth defensively with 94.4 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Eagles have the 24th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at -6, forcing 15 turnovers (28th in NFL) while turning it over 21 times (19th in NFL).

Giants Season Insights

The Giants have been struggling offensively, ranking worst with 261.7 total yards per game. They have been better on defense, giving up 356.7 total yards per contest (25th-ranked).

The Giants have been struggling offensively, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 13.5 points per game. They have been more effective on the other side of the ball, surrendering 24.1 points per contest (25th-ranked).

The Giants rank worst in passing yards per game (150.7), but they've been more effective defensively, ranking 17th in the NFL with 225.1 passing yards surrendered per contest.

New York has been struggling to stop the run, ranking fourth-worst with 131.6 rushing yards surrendered per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, putting up 111 rushing yards per contest (15th-ranked).

After forcing 22 turnovers (12th in NFL) and turning the ball over 16 times (eighth in NFL) this season, the Giants sport the seventh-ranked turnover margin of +6.

Eagles vs. Giants Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Eagles (-13.5)

Eagles (-13.5) Moneyline: Eagles (-900), Giants (+600)

Eagles (-900), Giants (+600) Total: 43 points

