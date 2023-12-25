On Monday, December 25, 2023 at Kaseya Center, the Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) will try to build on a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Miami Heat (17-12), airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. 76ers matchup in this article.

Heat vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Heat vs 76ers Additional Info

Heat vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Heat have a +40 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 113.2 points per game to rank 19th in the league and are allowing 111.8 per outing to rank ninth in the NBA.

The 76ers outscore opponents by 11.3 points per game (posting 122.3 points per game, fourth in league, and conceding 111 per outing, sixth in NBA) and have a +317 scoring differential.

The two teams average 235.5 points per game combined, 17.0 more points than this game's total.

These teams surrender 222.8 points per game combined, 4.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami has covered 13 times in 29 chances against the spread this season.

Philadelphia has compiled a 20-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Heat and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +4000 +1800 - 76ers +1400 +600 -

