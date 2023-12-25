Tyrese Maxey's Philadelphia 76ers face the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 22, Maxey posted 33 points and 10 assists in a 121-111 win against the Raptors.

With prop bets available for Maxey, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyrese Maxey Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 26.4 25.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 2.2 Assists 6.5 6.8 6.6 PRA -- 37.1 34.7 PR -- 30.3 28.1 3PM 3.5 3.3 3.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Maxey's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tyrese Maxey Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 21.1% of the 76ers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.5 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 26.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.3 per game.

Maxey's opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 99.5 possessions per game, while his 76ers rank 20th in possessions per game with 102.9.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 111.8 points per contest, which is seventh-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Heat have given up 42.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat are ranked 19th in the NBA, giving up 26.8 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.7 makes per contest, 22nd in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tyrese Maxey vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 38 27 4 7 4 0 1 2/27/2023 27 23 1 2 4 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.