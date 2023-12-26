Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Towns, in his most recent action, had 21 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 118-111 win over the Lakers.

In this article, we dig into Towns' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.2 23.8 Rebounds 9.5 9.5 10.3 Assists 3.5 3.0 3.1 PRA -- 34.7 37.2 PR -- 31.7 34.1 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.0



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 17.6% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.6 per contest.

Towns is averaging 4.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Towns' Timberwolves average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's slowest with 104 possessions per contest.

The Thunder are the 14th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 113.6 points per contest.

Giving up 46.4 rebounds per game, the Thunder are the 29th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Thunder are ranked 21st in the league, allowing 27.1 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder are ranked 25th in the league, conceding 14 makes per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2023 32 13 10 3 1 0 0

