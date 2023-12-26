Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Minnesota
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 college football postseason schedule has quality competition on the docket, including those involving Minnesota schools. Among those games is the Bowling Green Falcons taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Quick Lane Bowl.
College Football Games to Watch in Minnesota on TV This Week
Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, December 26
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Minnesota (-2)
