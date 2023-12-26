The Bowling Green Falcons and the Minnesota Golden Gophers take the field in the Quick Lane Bowl for college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Minnesota.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

College Football Games to Watch in Minnesota on TV This Week

Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Tuesday, December 26
  • Venue: Ford Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Minnesota (-2)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.