Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Minnesota
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Bowling Green Falcons and the Minnesota Golden Gophers take the field in the Quick Lane Bowl for college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Minnesota.
College Football Games to Watch in Minnesota on TV This Week
Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, December 26
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Minnesota (-2)
