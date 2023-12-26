Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Minnesota
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On the 2023 college football postseason schedule, fans of schools in Minnesota should have their eyes on the Bowling Green Falcons versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Quick Lane Bowl.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Minnesota on TV This Week
Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, December 26
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Minnesota (-2)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.