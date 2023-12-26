Wagering on a player to score is an exciting way to engage with a soccer match -- here's a full list of Premier League anytime goal scorer odds for Tuesday, including all five matches across the league.

Bet on Mohamed Salah or any other player with BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fubo has Premier League games and plenty of other soccer too all season long!

Top Premier League Goal Scorer Odds Today

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool FC (-120)

Opponent: Burnley FC

Burnley FC Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 12

Callum Wilson, Newcastle United (-110)

Opponent: Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 7

Alexander Isak, Newcastle United (+100)

Opponent: Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 7

Darwin Nunez, Liverpool FC (+120)

Opponent: Burnley FC

Burnley FC Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 4

Cody Gakpo, Liverpool FC (+130)

Opponent: Burnley FC

Burnley FC Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 2

Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa (+130)

Opponent: Manchester United

Manchester United Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 9

Diogo Jota, Liverpool FC (+140)

Opponent: Burnley FC

Burnley FC Games Played: 12

12 Goals: 4

Michael Ndiweni, Newcastle United (+140)

Opponent: Nottingham Forest

Dominic Solanke, AFC Bournemouth (+150)

Opponent: Fulham

Fulham Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 11

Kieffer Moore, AFC Bournemouth (+170)

Opponent: Fulham

Fulham Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 0

Luis Diaz, Liverpool FC (+170)

Opponent: Burnley FC

Burnley FC Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 3

Kaide Gordon, Liverpool FC (+180)

Opponent: Burnley FC

Rasmus Hojlund, Manchester United (+180)

Opponent: Aston Villa

Aston Villa Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 0

Anthony Gordon, Newcastle United (+180)

Opponent: Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 6

Ben Doak, Liverpool FC (+185)

Opponent: Burnley FC

Burnley FC Games Played: 9

9 Goals: 0

Today's Premier League Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel Nottingham Forest @ Newcastle United 7:30 AM, ET USA Network (Watch on Fubo!) Luton Town @ Sheffield United 10:00 AM, ET Fulham @ AFC Bournemouth 10:00 AM, ET USA Network (Watch on Fubo!) Liverpool FC @ Burnley FC 12:30 PM, ET USA Network (Watch on Fubo!) Aston Villa @ Manchester United 3:00 PM, ET NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo!)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.