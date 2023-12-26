A pair of the NBA's best scorers square off when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 30.8 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) host Anthony Edwards (15th, 25.2 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSN. The Thunder are 4.5-point favorites.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Venue: Paycom Center

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 114 - Timberwolves 113

Timberwolves vs Thunder Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 4.5)

Timberwolves (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-1.8)

Thunder (-1.8) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.2

The Thunder have been more successful against the spread than the Timberwolves this year, tallying an ATS record of 19-8-0, as opposed to the 16-12-0 mark of the T-Wolves.

Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

Minnesota and its opponents have exceeded the point total 53.6% of the time this season (15 out of 28). That's less often than Oklahoma City and its opponents have (16 out of 27).

The Thunder have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-4) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the Timberwolves as a moneyline underdog (4-4).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Timberwolves are 18th in the NBA on offense (113.5 points scored per game) and best defensively (106.6 points allowed).

Minnesota is eighth in the NBA in rebounds per game (45) and second-best in rebounds allowed (41.2).

This season the Timberwolves are ranked 12th in the NBA in assists at 26.2 per game.

In 2023-24, Minnesota is 23rd in the league in turnovers committed (14.1 per game) and 13th in turnovers forced (13.5).

The Timberwolves make 11.9 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.7% from beyond the arc, ranking 22nd and eighth, respectively, in the NBA.

