Two of the NBA's top scorers hit the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third, 30.8 points per game) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) host Anthony Edwards (15th, 25.2) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) on December 26, 2023.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves vs Thunder Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves' 48.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Thunder have given up to their opponents (44.4%).

Minnesota has compiled an 18-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 29th.

The Timberwolves put up an average of 113.5 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 113.6 the Thunder give up to opponents.

Minnesota has put together a 13-1 record in games it scores more than 113.6 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves score fewer points per game at home (113) than away (114), but also give up fewer at home (101.1) than away (111.3).

Minnesota concedes 101.1 points per game at home, and 111.3 away.

The Timberwolves average 0.8 more assists per game at home (26.6) than away (25.8).

Timberwolves Injuries