Anthony Edwards, Top Timberwolves Players to Watch vs. the Thunder - December 26
The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Paycom Center. Chet Holmgren of the Thunder and Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves are two players to watch in this contest.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 26
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK, BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Timberwolves' Last Game
The Timberwolves won their most recent game against the Kings, 110-98, on Saturday. Edwards was their high scorer with 34 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Edwards
|34
|5
|10
|1
|1
|3
|Rudy Gobert
|21
|17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Jaden McDaniels
|20
|5
|1
|4
|1
|3
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Edwards provides the Timberwolves 25.2 points, 5.5 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Rudy Gobert contributes with 12.8 points per game, plus 12.3 boards and 1.3 assists.
- Mike Conley provides the Timberwolves 11.5 points, 2.9 boards and 6.3 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.
- Naz Reid provides the Timberwolves 13 points, 4.4 boards and 1 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- The Timberwolves receive 6.9 points, 3.6 boards and 4 assists per game from Kyle Anderson.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Rudy Gobert
|13.2
|13.4
|1.6
|1
|2.2
|0
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|20.6
|9.2
|2.7
|0.6
|0.3
|1.6
|Anthony Edwards
|18.3
|3.8
|4.7
|1.3
|0.5
|1.8
|Mike Conley
|13.8
|3.1
|6.7
|1
|0.1
|2.6
|Naz Reid
|14.7
|5.3
|1.7
|0.8
|0.5
|2.3
