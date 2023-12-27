Anoka County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Anoka County, Minnesota today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Anoka County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakes International Language Academy at PACT Charter High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Woodbury, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
