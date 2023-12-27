The Boston Bruins (19-7-6, riding a four-game losing streak) hit the road against the Buffalo Sabres (14-17-4) at KeyBank Center. The matchup on Wednesday, December 27 begins at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Bruins vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-155) Sabres (+130) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have gone 14-12 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Boston has an 11-6 record (winning 64.7% of its games).

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this contest.

In 15 of 32 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Sabres Betting Insights

The Sabres have been listed as an underdog 23 times this season, and won eight, or 34.8%, of those games.

Buffalo has a record of 6-8 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Sabres, based on the moneyline, is 43.5%.

Buffalo and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 20 of 35 games this season.

Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info

Bruins vs. Sabres Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 98 (22nd) Goals 106 (14th) 85 (4th) Goals Allowed 120 (28th) 24 (12th) Power Play Goals 14 (26th) 17 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (19th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 4-3-3 overall.

In its past 10 games, Boston hit the over five times.

The Bruins' past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6 set for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 1.7 lower than their season-long average.

The Bruins are ranked 22nd in the league with 98 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.

The Bruins are ranked fourth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 85 total goals (2.7 per game).

The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +13 this season.

Sabres Advanced Stats

The Sabres went 4-4-2 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread during that span.

Buffalo has hit the over in six of its past 10 games.

The Sabres total over the last 10 games is 0.6 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Sabres and their opponents are scoring 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.9 goals.

The Sabres' 106 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 14th in the league.

The Sabres have given up 120 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th.

Their -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.

