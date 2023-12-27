The Minnesota Wild, Marcus Johansson included, will meet the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Johansson's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Marcus Johansson vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Johansson Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Johansson has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 16:10 on the ice per game.

In two of 32 games this year, Johansson has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Johansson has registered a point in a game 13 times this season over 32 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Johansson has an assist in 12 of 32 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Johansson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Johansson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johansson Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 113 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 32 Games 4 15 Points 1 2 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

