Mower County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Mower County, Minnesota today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mower County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
LeRoy-Ostrander High School at Blooming Prairie High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Blooming Prairie, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
