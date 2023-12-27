Steele County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Steele County, Minnesota today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Steele County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
LeRoy-Ostrander High School at Blooming Prairie High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Blooming Prairie, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
