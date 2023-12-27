On Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Vinni Lettieri going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lettieri stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, Lettieri has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

Lettieri has zero points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Lettieri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:19 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:18 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:27 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 9:30 Away L 4-3 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 10:14 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:22 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:41 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:11 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 4-1

Wild vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

