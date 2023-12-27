Washington County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Washington County, Minnesota today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Washington County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Park Senior High School at Harding Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Math & Science Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Woodbury, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
