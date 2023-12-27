Having taken six in a row at home, the Minnesota Wild host the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Wild matchup with the Red Wings can be seen on BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs Red Wings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wild vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/26/2023 Red Wings Wild 4-1 DET

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have given up 101 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 13th in league action in goals against.

The Wild's 97 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Wild have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Wild have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 32 12 19 31 35 11 0% Mats Zuccarello 28 6 22 28 20 15 30% Joel Eriksson Ek 32 15 9 24 8 14 49.1% Marco Rossi 32 11 10 21 10 12 40.9% Matthew Boldy 25 9 10 19 20 21 35.3%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 113 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 26th in the NHL.

The Red Wings are third in the NHL in scoring (120 goals, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 40 goals (four per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 29 goals during that span.

Red Wings Key Players