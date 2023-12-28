The Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards included, take on the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 26, Edwards posted 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 129-106 loss against the Thunder.

If you'd like to make predictions on Edwards' performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 25.2 22.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 5.0 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.4 PRA -- 36.1 33.3 PR -- 30.8 27.9 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.3



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Edwards has made 8.8 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 19.2% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 2.4 threes per game, or 18.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Edwards' Timberwolves average 101.1 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Mavericks are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 103.1 possessions per contest.

Giving up 117.6 points per game, the Mavericks are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 46.6 rebounds per contest, the Mavericks are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 27.3 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks are 16th in the NBA, conceding 13.1 makes per contest.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 35 9 2 11 0 0 2

