Chippewa County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Chippewa County, Minnesota today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chippewa County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
MACCRAY High School at Redwood Valley High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Redwood Falls, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.