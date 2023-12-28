Itasca County, MN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Itasca County, Minnesota, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Itasca County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Deer River High School at Fond Du Lac Ojibwe School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Crosby, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
