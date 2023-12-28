Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Mavericks (18-13) meet Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Thursday, December 28 tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX and BSSW
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Tim Hardaway Jr. Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1054.4
|675.6
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|37.7
|24.1
|Fantasy Rank
|26
|102
Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Tim Hardaway Jr. Insights
Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves
- Towns' numbers on the season are 22 points, 2.9 assists and 9.4 boards per game.
- The Timberwolves average 113.3 points per game (20th in the league) while allowing 107.3 per contest (first in the NBA). They have a +172 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by six points per game.
- Minnesota wins the rebound battle by 3.8 boards on average. It collects 44.6 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth in the league, while its opponents grab 40.8 per contest.
- The Timberwolves knock down 11.9 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.1. They shoot 37.9% from deep while their opponents hit 33.7% from long range.
- Minnesota and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The T-Wolves commit 14.3 per game (24th in the league) and force 13.4 (14th in NBA action).
Tim Hardaway Jr. & the Mavericks
- Tim Hardaway Jr. provides the Mavericks 17.5 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocks.
- The Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game, with a +44 scoring differential overall. They put up 119 points per game (seventh in NBA) and give up 117.6 per contest (21st in league).
- The 42.2 rebounds per game Dallas accumulates rank 24th in the league, 4.4 fewer than the 46.6 its opponents grab.
- The Mavericks hit 15.5 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 36.6% from deep (15th in NBA). They are making 2.4 more threes than their opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 36.7%.
- Dallas has committed 2.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.4 (first in NBA) while forcing 13.5 (13th in league).
Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Tim Hardaway Jr. Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|5.5
|0.4
|Usage Percentage
|26.8%
|24.4%
|True Shooting Pct
|62.9%
|54.9%
|Total Rebound Pct
|15.9%
|6.9%
|Assist Pct
|14.4%
|7.7%
