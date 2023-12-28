Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Ramsey County, Minnesota. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Harding Senior High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 28

12:00 PM CT on December 28 Location: St. Paul, MN

St. Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Agnes School at Harding Senior High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 28

2:00 PM CT on December 28 Location: St. Paul, MN

St. Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

St Paul Johnson High School at Patrick Henry High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 28

2:00 PM CT on December 28 Location: St. Anthony, MN

St. Anthony, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland Park Senior High School at St. Anthony Village High School